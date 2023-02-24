StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,263. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

