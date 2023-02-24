StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
