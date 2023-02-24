StockNews.com Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Embraer stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

