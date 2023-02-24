StockNews.com Downgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.30.

ITT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

