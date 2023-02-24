StockNews.com Downgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

