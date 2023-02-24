StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95.
Ashford Company Profile
