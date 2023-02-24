StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

