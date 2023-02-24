StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NLOK stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
