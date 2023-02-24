StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

