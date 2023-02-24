StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 174,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,935,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.