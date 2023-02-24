StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 174,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.
HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,935,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
