STP Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. STP has a total market capitalization of $92.23 million and approximately $47.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.050723 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $10,373,878.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

