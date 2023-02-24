Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $231.38 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $117,686.85 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $231.38 or 0.00998753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 235.89853873 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $206,957.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

