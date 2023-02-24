Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $117,686.85 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $231.38 or 0.00998753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 235.89853873 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $206,957.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

