Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

