Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as high as C$7.35. Supremex shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 28,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price target on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Supremex Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40.

Supremex Increases Dividend

About Supremex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Supremex’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

