Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $69,468.61 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $69,468.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SG opened at $9.29 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SG. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

