Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $69,468.61 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $69,468.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
NYSE SG opened at $9.29 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SG. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sweetgreen (SG)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.