Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.65. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $43,330.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886 in the last ninety days. 27.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

