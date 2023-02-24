Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 12,639 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00.

Symbotic stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 193,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,647. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

