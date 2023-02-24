Synectics plc (SNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on May 5th

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.74. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 90.55 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

