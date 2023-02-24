Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 10,160 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.77% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.22. 43,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.