Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 12,320 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. 142,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

