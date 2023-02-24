Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 73,144 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 7.93% of LSI Industries worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 45,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,286. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

