Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Piper Sandler Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.40% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

