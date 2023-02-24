Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 271,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,237. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $819.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

