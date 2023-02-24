Systematic Financial Management LP Has $32.51 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,189 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 194,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 5.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

