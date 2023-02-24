Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,755 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.64% of Innoviva worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

INVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 249,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

