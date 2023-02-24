Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 16,979 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,867 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal comprises approximately 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.95% of Washington Federal worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.05. 73,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

