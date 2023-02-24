T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Michael J. Katz Sells 3,500 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.41. 4,592,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,644. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.