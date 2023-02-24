T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.