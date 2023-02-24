Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.77. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 506,600 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.
Taboola.com Stock Down 17.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $848.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
