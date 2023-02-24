Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.77. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 506,600 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Stock Down 17.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $848.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

