Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of C5 Acquisition worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,964,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,421. C5 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

