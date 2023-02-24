Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for about 1.0% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $31,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $221.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.96 and a 12-month high of $266.43.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

