Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Targa Resources worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after buying an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

