Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 3,374 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HSTM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. 94,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
