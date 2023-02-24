Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 3,374 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. 94,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

