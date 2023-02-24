TD Securities Boosts Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target to C$1.98

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIF.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 525,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,991. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

