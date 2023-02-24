TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $14.06 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

