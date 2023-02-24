TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.71. 3,720,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,476,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.