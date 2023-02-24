Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 2,895,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

