Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.91-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

TFX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.18. 666,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,400. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

