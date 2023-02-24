Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.13 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 6% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for $18.67 or 0.00081107 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00427678 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.70 or 0.28330176 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,908 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
