Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.51

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.51 and traded as high as $45.60. Tencent shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 4,037,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TCEHY. Barclays raised their target price on Tencent from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Tencent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

See Also

