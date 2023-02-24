Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 91,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tennant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

