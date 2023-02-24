Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 91,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

