Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TNC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,519. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.