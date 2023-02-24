Tenset (10SET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,838.67

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Tenset has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $136.18 million and $40,838.67 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,677,660 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.