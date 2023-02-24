Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $63.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,704,877 coins and its circulating supply is 928,292,001 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

