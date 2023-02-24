TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFS Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

