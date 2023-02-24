The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $47,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.59. 195,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,230. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $300.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

