The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

