The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €14.10 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €14.10 ($15.00) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €10.73 ($11.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.30. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of €11.60 ($12.34).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

