The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €53.74 ($57.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.38 and a 200 day moving average of €52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a one year high of €94.78 ($100.83).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

